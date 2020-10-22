Sheriff Sam Page shares Halloween safety tips

• When buying special Halloween makeup, check for packages containing ingredients that are labeled "Made with U.S. Approved Color Additives," "Laboratory Tested," "Meets Federal Standards for Cosmetics," or "Non-Toxic." Follow manufacturer's instructions for application.

• If masks are worn, they should have nose and mouth openings and large eye holes.

Accessories:

• Knives, swords, and other accessories should be made from cardboard or flexible materials. Do not allow children to carry sharp objects.

• Bags or sacks carried by youngsters should be light-colored or trimmed with retro-reflective tape if children are allowed out after dark.

• Carrying flashlights with fresh batteries will help children see better and be seen more clearly.

While Trick-or-Treating:

• Do not enter homes or apartments without adult supervision.

• Walk; do not run, from house to house. Do not cross yards and lawns where unseen objects or the uneven terrain can present tripping hazards.

• Walk on sidewalks, not in the street.