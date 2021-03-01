Sheriff to address rash of inmate suicides at Rock Co. Detention Facility

WENTWORTH — On Monday authorities confirmed a second inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility had died Sunday after attempting suicide by hanging.
On Tuesday, however, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page announced a press conference to discuss three inmate suicides at the jail during Feburary.
No details about the third suicide were provided on Tuesday morning. But the trio of deaths, all within February, mark the first inmate suicides at the facility since 2010, according to Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the sheriff's office.
Detention Center officers discovered Cameron McKinzie Chance, 29, of Elon, N.C., on Sunday at around 3:15 p.m. while performing random security checks on the facility's inmates, Suthard said via email.
Officers rendered medical aid to Chance, who was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he died later Sunday, Suthard said.
Ashley Marie Eggleston, 24, of Bassett, Va., attempted suicide by hanging at the jail on Feb. 5 and died at a Triad hospital on Feb. 6 from her injuries.
Her death marked the first suicide at the Rock jail in more than a decade, Suthard said in an email. Both Eggleston and Chance were housed alone in their cells when they tried to take their own lives, Suthard said via email.
Eggleston and Chance joined a long roster of inmates who have ended their lives in North Carolina jails in increasing numbers since 2019, statistics show.
“Many are disabled and endangered by unsafe conditions and lack of health care for mental health disabilities and substance use disorders. Once in jail, without adequate screening and treatment, too many are dying.”
Chance, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, was placed in the jail at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, where he was being held on a $20,000 secured bond, Suthard said. Chance had lived in Reidsville and Elon over the past decade and had a criminal history dating back to 2013, court records show. Chance's past crimes in Rockingham County included armed robbery, shoplifting and driving with a revoked license.
Eggleston had been jailed since Feb. 2 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Suthard said. She was also discovered by officers during a routine cell check on the morning of Feb. 5.
Authorities would not disclose details about exactly how Chance or Eggleston harmed themselves.
Suthard said he could not divulge the number of detention officers assigned to the jail's current 182 inmates, explaining such a disclosure could cause security problems. All detention officers are trained in suicide prevention, he said.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day. Spanish language assistance available. Call: 1-800-273-8255.
