Sheriff to host 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

9/11 memorial ceremony announced by sheriff

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and his team at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office have announced their 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. It will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, outside the front entrance of the Law Enforcement Center at 130 Justice Center Drive in Reidsville. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the National Guard Armory located next door to the Courthouse at 292 N.C. 65, Reidsville.