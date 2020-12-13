Sheriff's Department honors recent retirees

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Commissioners and Sheriff Sam Page on Monday honored recent retirees from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Command Staff.

Retirees include Corporal Alan Tippett and Sgt. Cliff Vaughn.

Tippett served as a Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputy from July 1999 - Sept. 1, 2020. He retired as a corporal and was a Field Training Officer for the Patrol Division.

Vaughn served as a Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputy from March 1999 - Dec. 1, 2020. He retired as a sergeant for the Patrol Division.

Page presented each of the officers with their l duty firearms and retirement credentials, along with plaques honoring their service to the citizens of Rockingham County.

Recent retiree Det. Kelly Lovings was also scheduled to be honored at the meeting but was unable to attend. Lovings retired as a vice narcotics detective for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office with 13 years of service. Lovings will also receive his duty firearm, retirement credentials, and a plaque honoring his service, at a later time.