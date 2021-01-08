 Skip to main content
Sheriff's investigators seek suspects in Stokesdale Red Birch robbery
Red Birch

Suspects caught on surveillance video during a Thursday night break-in and robbery at Stokesdale's Red Birch convenience store. 

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Sheriff's Department

STOKESDALE — Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators are seeking tips about suspects in a Thursday night break in and theft at the Red Birch Convenience Store here.

Surveillance video from the store and gas station at 1701 US-220 show three individuals with masked faces who appear to be wearing socks over their hands. 

The suspects forced their way into the store at around 11:45 p.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes before fleeing in a passenger car.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call RCSO's Detective Dan Hardy at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

