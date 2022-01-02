Sheriff's Office asks for help solving 2016 Simpson fatal shooting

WENTWORTH — On the fifth anniversary of the shooting death of 26-year-old Calvin Jerome Simpson II, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving the crime.

The Williamsburg man answered a knock at the door of his home at 159 Northfork Drive in the Pleasant Ridge community near Williamsburg at around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2016. When he opened the front door, someone shot Simpson fatally in the chest, officials said.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene after leaving Simpson lying dead in his front doorway, officials said in 2016. And investigators with the RCSO said in 2016 that they did not know a motive for the crime or how many suspects were involved.

Known as “C.J.” to friends and family, Simpson was a 2009 graduate of Reidsville High School and a starting football player for the RHS Rams. A popular and easy-going person who enjoyed family reunions and his beloved Washington Redskins, Simpson liked traveling, music and sports, his family said.

Simpson’s family held a press conference after the slaying to ask for peace and resolution through justice.