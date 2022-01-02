Sheriff's Office asks for help solving 2016 Simpson fatal shooting

WENTWORTH — On the fifth anniversary of the shooting death of 26-year-old Calvin Jerome Simpson II, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving the crime.
The Williamsburg man answered a knock at the door of his home at 159 Northfork Drive in the Pleasant Ridge community near Williamsburg at around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2016. When he opened the front door, someone shot Simpson fatally in the chest, officials said.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene after leaving Simpson lying dead in his front doorway, officials said in 2016. And investigators with the RCSO said in 2016 that they did not know a motive for the crime or how many suspects were involved.
Known as “C.J.” to friends and family, Simpson was a 2009 graduate of Reidsville High School and a starting football player for the RHS Rams. A popular and easy-going person who enjoyed family reunions and his beloved Washington Redskins, Simpson liked traveling, music and sports, his family said.
Simpson’s family held a press conference after the slaying to ask for peace and resolution through justice.
“This plea is for someone who has never felt this pain before,” said C.J.’s father, Calvin Simpson in 2017. “To wake up on Christmas Eve and get a phone call that your loved one is no longer with you — is the toughest thing I’ve ever experienced in life.”
“He was a gentle giant if you knew him,” his cousin Larry Simpson Jr., said in 2017.
“He was definitely a humble guy who was just a special person. He was virtuous and at the same time he could have a conversation with the common man. He was definitely special to us,” Larry Simpson said.
“If anyone knows anything or has any information, please come forward,” Simpson’s mother, Jackie, said in a 2017 press conference. “Please, anyone with any information that can arrest this person and get them off the street. Because God knows, I don’t want any other family to have to go through what we’re going through now. So please, come forward and find it in your hearts to come forward to help us.’’
Christian Deandre Williams of Reidsville, who in January 2018 at age 24 was charged with first-degree murder in the case, was ultimately exonerated when former interim Rockingham County District Attorney Tom Keith dismissed charges.
Anyone with information about the unsolved homicide should call the sheriff’s office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Joe Dexter contributed to this report.