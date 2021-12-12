Sheriff's Office asks public for information on 20th anniversary of Smith disappearance

WENTWORTH — On the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Michelle Lyn Hundley Smith of Eden, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have details about Smith’s whereabouts, they announced in a release this week.

Smith was 38 when she disappeared Dec. 9, 2001. She was last seen when she headed out in her 1995 forest green Pontiac van to do Christmas shopping in Martinsville that day. Her car, with a license plate that read, “Rok-n-on, “was never found, authorities said.

A mother of two daughters, Smith would now be a grandmother and 58 years old.

To share information or an anonymous tip about Smith’s disappearance, call the sheriff’s office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.