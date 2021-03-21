 Skip to main content
Sheriff's Office captures Callahan, convicted sex offender
WENTWORTH —Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department arrested Robert Lewis Callahan, Jr., 42, a convicted sex offender, on Wednesday for a violation of the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

Authorities found Callahan hiding in a wooded area about 75 yards away from a home at 130 Odle Lane in Eden, the sheriff's office announced in a news release.

Callahan had been sought since December by the RCSO, as well as the Henry County Sheriff's Office across the Virginia border and U.S. Marshals. 

Callahan is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $10,000 secured bond.

No information about his court date was immediately available.

