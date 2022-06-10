Sheriff's Office collects fans to keep elderly cool this summer

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has begun its annual drive called "Fans for the Elderly" — a campaign for donations of new fans for older county residents who are not able to afford air-conditioning or other cooling items as temperatures soar.

Donations will be accepted through August 31 and all fans must be new and in their original box, and UL approved. Regrettably, used fans, no matter what condition, cannot be accepted.

Drop off donations at any hour, any day of the week at the sheriff's office in Wentworth at 130 Justice Center Drive.

Or flag down a deputy in your area and make the donation to an officer. Alternately, phone ther sheriff's office's non-emergency number, 336-634-3232 to arrange for a deputy in your area to pick up a donation.

Once collected, all fans will be handed over to the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services for distribution to the elderly in need.

Anyone who would like to request to a fan should contact Adult Protective Services at the RCDHHS at (336) 342-1394 to see if they qualify.

Or contact:

Juli Lamberth at 336-342-1394, ext. 7040.

Alyssa Edwards at 336-342-1394, ext. 7043.

Lisa Chaney at 339-342-1394, ext. 7074.

Beth Shoemaker at 339-342-1394, ext. 7071.