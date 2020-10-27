Sheriff's Office, friends remember Hundley's charismatic personality

WENTWORTH – A beloved fixture within the sheriff’s office and a longtime Eden law enforcement civilian employee, Ellen Hundley died early Sunday morning.
Hundley, 64, a staff duty officer with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, stepped away from her desk during her regular shift at around 2:40 a.m. While outside on her break, she collapsed, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
First responders performed CPR, but they were unable to revive Hundley, who was later pronounced dead at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.
A former 911 dispatcher for Rockingham County Emergency Services, Hundley had retired from the Eden Rescue Squad after 25 years of service. She was also a former co-owner of Hundley’s Grocery.
"Ellen was a beloved member of our Rockingham County Sheriff's Office family and is already greatly missed", said Sheriff Sam Page.
“Ellen had a smile that would light up any room when she walked in!’’ said friend and co-worker Ashley Smith Ryals.
"Her laugh was infectious, but most of all, her love for her community, service and those she worked with was undoubtedly what made her so incredibly special to so many. She was selfless, caring, supportive, charismatic, funny and unforgettable!''
Several years ago, Hundley crocheted a pastel baby blanket for Ryals' baby boy.
"My son still carries this blanket around to this day and doesn’t go anywhere without it,'' Ryals said. "I will miss our many talks about our families and how much of a blessing children are. I will also miss her always going out of her way to say hello to me at work. She was a great asset to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and will be missed greatly.''
Another coworker highlighted Hundley's generosity of spirit.
"Ellen never seemed to have a bad day. Even if she did, she didn't show it,'' said Jacob Wallace, former assistant fire chief for the Eden Fire Department and a former sheriff's department employee.
"She always smiled and would stop to say hello to anyone she met. She was a true professional in doing her job ... very dedicated and concerned about the deputies and the citizens.''
The Danville native had grown up in Stoneville but lived in Eden where she made a life with her longtime boyfriend Rodney.
"Ellen was devoted to her family and ... Rodney. Rodney and Ellen had been together for so many years,'' Wallace said. "I don't believe there's a person anywhere that could say anything negative about Ellen.''
Seemingly shy to those who didn't know her well, Hundley was open and giving to anyone in need, friends said. She "would give everything to help anyone,'' Wallace said. "She was a very precious lady. She will be missed by so many that loved her.''
A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. at Stoneville Municipal Cemetery. Hundley, the daughter of Carl and Hilda Hundely, will lie in repose on Wednesday from 12- 6 p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. The service will be live streamed on Fair Funeral Home's Facebook page for those that cannot attend.
