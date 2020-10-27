Sheriff's Office, friends remember Hundley's charismatic personality

"My son still carries this blanket around to this day and doesn’t go anywhere without it,'' Ryals said. "I will miss our many talks about our families and how much of a blessing children are. I will also miss her always going out of her way to say hello to me at work. She was a great asset to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and will be missed greatly.''

Another coworker highlighted Hundley's generosity of spirit.

"Ellen never seemed to have a bad day. Even if she did, she didn't show it,'' said Jacob Wallace, former assistant fire chief for the Eden Fire Department and a former sheriff's department employee.

"She always smiled and would stop to say hello to anyone she met. She was a true professional in doing her job ... very dedicated and concerned about the deputies and the citizens.''

The Danville native had grown up in Stoneville but lived in Eden where she made a life with her longtime boyfriend Rodney.

"Ellen was devoted to her family and ... Rodney. Rodney and Ellen had been together for so many years,'' Wallace said. "I don't believe there's a person anywhere that could say anything negative about Ellen.''