Sheriff's Office names Va. motorcyclists who died in Reidsville shooting

Cox has a criminal history involving the sale of drugs and other offenses.

In 1999, he was charged in Guilford County with possession of drugs with intent to sell.

His next arrest came in 2011 in Guilford when he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and maintaining a place for a controlled substance.

By 2013, Cox faced charges in Guilford of drug possession with intent to sell and selling a schedule IV controlled substance. He was charged with misdemeanor wanton injury to personal property that same year in Forsyth County.

Page has not disclosed investigators’ theories about a motive in what he terms “targeted” shootings.

Asked if the shootings were a “revenge crime” related to rival motorcycle gangs, Page said he could not discuss the ongoing investigation. He further declined to discuss whether investigators are seeking other suspects in the crime, such as a possible passenger in Cox’s truck.

The riders, traveling on two motorcycles, were shot May 24 around 4:45 p.m. as they headed northbound along the U.S. 29 bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14, officials said.