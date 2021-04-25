Sheriff's Office seeks leads in Ruffin car thefts, break-ins

RUFFIN — Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to find culprits who recently stole a pick-up truck, as well as tools, cash and electronics items from inside other unlocked vehicles parked along Hampton Road here.

The missing truck, a 1990 blue Chevrolet Silverado, was taken from the driveway of 1721 Hampton Road and featured the license plate “YL4155.’’

Among items stolen from other cars included a wallet, an Amazon Fire computer tablet and an ignition interlock device, a sheriff’s spokesman said in a news release.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page reminded citizens to remember to lock vehicles when parked, even at home. And never leave items of value inside a car or exposed and visible on a seat or in a floorboard, safety experts agree.

Avoid leaving temptations, such as wallets, purses, firearms, medications, keys to vehicles, laptops, phones or other electronic devices in cars overnight, as well, Page said in the release.

And always report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood immediately by calling 911, Page said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the thefts, contact the RCSO at (336) 634-3232. To leave an anonymous tip, call the Rockingham County the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (336) 349-9683.