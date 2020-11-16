Sheriff's Office teams with Salvation Army for toy drive

WENTWORTH — This year, Sheriff Sam Page and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office will again team up with our local partners at The Salvation Army to collect new "in box" and unwrapped toy donations for the hundreds of Rockingham County families in need. Some 1,200 youngsters are in need of gifts for Christmas morning. Last year, the county Salvation Army helped over 1,000 Rockingham County families. This year, the pandemic has made need even greater.

So far, through the non-profit agency's popular annual Angel Tree Program, sponsors have adopted around 800 of the children in need of toys and necessities, such as warm clothing. That leaves 400 "Angels" who still need patrons to buy suitable toys and other items for them.

Now through Sunday, Dec. 13, anyone wishing to donate toys may drop them off in the lobby of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, located in the Law Enforcement Center at 170 N.C. 65 Reidsville. Deliveries may be made 24 hours a day. Toy donations may also be dropped off at The Salvation Army's headquarters at 704 Barnes St. Reidsville, N.C or their alternate location at 314 Morgan Road in Eden, during their regular business hours.

If you have a donation, but are unable to make it to one of the drop-off points, call Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 and a deputy working in your area of the county will stop by and pick it up as soon as possible.