Sheriff's Tips: What to do if you accidentally dial 9-1-1

WENTWORTH — Last year in Rockingham County, there were 7,291 accidental calls to its 9-1-1 Call Center, so the sheriff's office is offering tips to those who may dial the vital link in error.

The call center will try to phone callers back when this happens, but if they cannot reach anyone, they will dispatch local law enforcement officers to determine the reason for the call and what other resources might be needed.

Such follow through for accidental calls can put a strain on emergency resources in the county, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Here’s how you can help, the sheriff office said in the release:

• Educate your children on how and when to call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency at your location. Law enforcement, medical and fire personnel are all dispatched from the 9-1-1 Call Center.

• If you realize you have accidentally dialed 9-1-1, stay on the line or call 9-1-1 back and let them know it was an accident, and that no emergency personnel are needed.

• Many cell phones have an automatic dial 9-1-1 feature. If you realize you've inadvertently dialed it, call 9-1-1 back and let them know it was an accident.

• If you realize you dialed 9-1-1 accidentally and immediately hang up the phone, you will probable get a call back from 9-1-1 dispatchers. Answer the phone, and let them know it was an accident.

• If the 9-1-1 Call Center has any doubt that the call was made accidentally, law enforcement will be dispatched to verify it was dialed in error. It’s okay, just let law enforcement verify there is no emergency at your location and the officer will be on his/her way.

“Mistakes happen, but 7,291 accidental calls to 9-1-1 can tie up a lot of emergency resources that might be needed elsewhere for an actual emergency,'' Page said. “If we cannot determine that the call was made accidentally, the 9-1-1 Call Center will assume there is some sort of emergency at your location, and first responders will be dispatched. With the current personnel shortages suffered by law enforcement agencies, paramedics, fire departments, volunteer fire departments and rescue squads; there are limited resources to go around and we must use them wisely. We want to make sure that in the event of an emergency, the services you need are available and will arrive as quickly as possible to help.”