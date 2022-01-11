Shipwreck killed 250 off the Outer Banks 80 years ago. Why has it never been found?

Did it sink immediately or did it drift? If it floated, where did the winds and current carry it? Did it sink as a whole, or did it go down in pieces, spread out over a larger area?

Some newspapers report the Lady Hawkins stayed afloat — and burning — as long as 30 minutes after the torpedoes struck. Others put its final minutes at closer to 20, Legion Magazine reports.

The difference could mean a matter of miles in open ocean.

“Synthesizing all these variables to create a search area is one of the biggest challenges. And then, you have to deal with actually being out on the water,” Sassorossi says.

NOAA is currently working to expand Monitor National Marine Sanctuary, which is centered on the famous wreck of the USS Monitor off North Carolina. It’s hoped the expansion will help protect other nearby shipwrecks linked to the Civil War, World War I and World War II.

However, the Lady Hawkins is not likely within the boundaries of the area under consideration.

With that in mind, not finding the ship is the next best thing to keeping it safe, experts say.