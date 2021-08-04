Short News Briefs

Dining and a movie

at Eden Drive-in

Delicious dining and a chance to see two movies are coming up at Eden Drive-in on Aug. 19 when SquareOne Family Justice Center hosts a Food Truck Derby & Double Feature fundraiser.

A $20 ticket will buy entry for a carload of six guests (standard vehicles, please), and extra guests will be charged $5 each. The ticket price covers the two films, Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon'' and "The Goonies.''

Food trucks will be on hand with an array of delectable treats for this end-of-summer bash.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit SquareOne, operated by Help, Incorporated, a non-profit in Rockingham County that supports survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, child abuse and elder abuse.

For more information, call Help, Incorporated at (336) 342-3331 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/helpincorporatedcenteragainstviolence.

