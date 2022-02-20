Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Beginner tennis program offered for youths, adults
The Rockingham County Tennis Association is offering a beginning tennis program for youth and adults on Saturdays in March at the new courts at Western Rockingham Middle School, 915 Ayersville Road in Madison.
The program includes four group lessons, a new racket and a Try Tennis gift for $40.
Pat’s Tennis Aces will provide the instructor.
Training is from noon to 1:30 p.m. for adults and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for youth ages 8 to 17.
Register online at https://form.jotform.com/nctennis/rockingham-county.
For information, call 614-284-4716.