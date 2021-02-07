Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Planning board

to meet Monday

The Rockingham County Planning Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, in the County Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

The meeting will be livestreamed at this link: tinyurl.com/1kkxae06.

To see an agenda, go online at https://co.rockingham.nc.us/, click "Your Government," then "Agendas & Minutes."

Harbor Freight to

open in Reidsville

Harbor Freight Tools will open its new store in Reidsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.

The store, located at 1640 Freeway Drive, is the 43rd Harbor Freight Tools store in North Carolina.

It will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

For information, visit www.harborfreight.com.

