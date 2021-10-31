 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County
0 Comments

Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Local grant awards
are announced

The board of advisors of the Rockingham County Community Foundation recently announced $6,790 in local grant awards from its community grant-making fund.

The board granted:

  • $500 to North Carolina Theatre Conference for NCTC High School Play festival at Reidsville High School
  • $1,560 to Piedmont Land Conversancy for Knight Brown Nature Preserve Improvements
  • $1,000 to Friends of the Eden Animal Shelter for Spay Me Baby Program
  • $500 to Autism Society of NC for ASNC Resource Specialist Services, Rockingham County
  • $1,000 to North Carolina Symphony for Music Discovery for Rockingham County Preschoolers
  • $1,230 to Junior Achievement of the Triad for Inspiring Tomorrows Program
  • $1,000 to Prevent Blindness NC for Star Pupils Program Rockingham County

For information, contact Dawn Neighbors, NCCF community leadership officer, at dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org or 910-292-4437 or visit nccommunityfoundation.org.

 

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gregory Pallet and Lumber Co. to invest $3.4M in Stoneville facility
News

Gregory Pallet and Lumber Co. to invest $3.4M in Stoneville facility

The corporation plans to offer 25 full-time jobs at the facility, which will be located in the NorthStar Business Park shell building. Pay will average around $36,500, county officials said, though county economic development officials did not know exactly when the plant will begin hiring or operations. 

News

News Briefs

Man missing for months found buried 15 feet deep in well, North Carolina cops say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News