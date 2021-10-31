Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Local grant awards
are announced
The board of advisors of the Rockingham County Community Foundation recently announced $6,790 in local grant awards from its community grant-making fund.
The board granted:
- $500 to North Carolina Theatre Conference for NCTC High School Play festival at Reidsville High School
- $1,560 to Piedmont Land Conversancy for Knight Brown Nature Preserve Improvements
- $1,000 to Friends of the Eden Animal Shelter for Spay Me Baby Program
- $500 to Autism Society of NC for ASNC Resource Specialist Services, Rockingham County
- $1,000 to North Carolina Symphony for Music Discovery for Rockingham County Preschoolers
- $1,230 to Junior Achievement of the Triad for Inspiring Tomorrows Program
- $1,000 to Prevent Blindness NC for Star Pupils Program Rockingham County
For information, contact Dawn Neighbors, NCCF community leadership officer, at dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org or 910-292-4437 or visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.