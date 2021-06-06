Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners meet Monday

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners’ will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

To see the agenda and packet, visit tinyurl.com/27h648uu.

To watch the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/8wddbw67.

Oink & Ale Festival set for June 19

The fifth annual Oink & Ale Festival is set for 6 to 9 p.m. June 19 at 627 Monroe St. in Eden.

Participants will enjoy barbecue and ribs along with a beer garden featuring local craft brewers Pig Pounder of Greensboro, Hell on Horseback Brewery of Madison, Two Witches Brewery of Danville, Va., and Reynolds Brewing of Eden.

Admission is free.

For information, visit www.exploreedennc.com.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.