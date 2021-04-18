Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Charity disc golf tourney Sunday

The 10th Annual Buster’s Cup Charity Disc Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, April 24, at Farris Park in Mayodan and Sunday, April 25, at Lake’s Edge Disc Golf Course in Reidsville.

All proceeds benefit the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

There will be two rounds each day and five divisions.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three players in each division. There is also a $2 optional ace pool.

Check-in at Mayodan will be from 8 to 9 a.m. with a tee-off at 9:30 a.m.; check-in at Reidsville will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. with a tee-off at 9 a.m.

Players meeting will be live on Buster’s Cup Facebook page at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21; visit tinyurl.com/d7h6rzsw.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/c4av52f3.

Library resumes regular schedule

The Madison-Mayodan Public Library has resumed a regular schedule.

Patrons must wear masks and social distance. Parents and children must stay together. A limited number of computers are available to use for an hour per day.