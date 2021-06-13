Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County agency recognizes Gem-Dandy Accessories
Rockingham County’s Office of Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism is celebrating the 100th year of Gem-Dandy Accessories.
During June, Rockingham County Economic Development will highlight Gem-Dandy in the Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce store front window, along with other Rockingham County industries.
Gem-Dandy, a successor to the Penn Suspender Company, started in downtown Madison, North Carolina by the Penn Family in 1921.
Their first major product, the GEMCO Adjustable Garter, was quickly patented as the first fully adjustable garter for men, women and children.
The company later entered into the belt business which has landed them with several popular brands such as Greg Norman, Pebble Beach, John Deere, Berne, REALTREE, Roper and Colours by Alexander Julian as well as their own proprietary brands including Danbury Golf, Danbury Workwear, Lady Danbury, G-Bar-D Western Outfitters and Cowgirls Rock.
Today, they are one of the country’s leading belt and accessory companies and serve retailers around the globe.
Hope Smith honored by Gildan Activewear
Hope Smith, a 2021 Rockingham County High graduate, was named the Rockingham County Schools 2021 Female Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Breon Pass, a 2021 Reidsville High graduate, was named the RCS Male Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Sponsored by Gildan Activewear, the Gildan Scholar Athletes of the Year Award is given to one male and one female Rockingham County Schools’ high school senior that has played at least two sports his/her junior and senior year, made all-conference twice during their junior and/or senior year, maintained at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and must not have been ejected from an athletic contest during their junior or senior year.
Smith will attend UNC-Chapel Hill. Pass will attend N.C. State.
