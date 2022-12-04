 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS

Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Former graduates and alumni of the old Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville now use an area in the Booker T. Washington Learning Center for a mini-museum about the old segregated high school. Memorabilia include a display of sports championships and equipment.

 LYNN HEY, Lee Newspapers

Learning center celebrates 100 years

Booker T. Washington Learning Center at 401 Moss St. in Reidsville is hosting a 100th anniversary celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

The Booker T. Washington High School Heritage Association and BTW Principal Matthew Rice cordially invite the public to this event.

There will be a reception, museum and building tour, as well as a special video presentation to take alumni and guests down memory lane. Some of the items housed in the museum date as far back as 1887 and include artifacts such as old band instruments, black and white yearbook photos, microscopes and team memorabilia. Select speakers will be making comments about BTW starting at 4 p.m.

Booker T. Washington Learning Center is the oldest continually-running school facility in Rockingham County, having educated local students continuously going back to 1922. Booker T. Washington High School served African-American students of Reidsville and Rockingham County until it closed in 1969 after Rockingham County schools integrated. Prior Booker T. Washington students went to Reidsville High School, and BTW became Reidsville Junior High.

