Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County offices closed April 2

Eden cleanup set April 12-16

Eden’s solid waste division is gearing up for the annual “Curbside Spring Clean Up Week” scheduled for April 12-16. Eden residents are encouraged to place various items for disposal at the curb for collection by city forces during that week. Residents should have all items they wish to be collected at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled day of service to ensure all items are collected. Junk items, metal, old appliances and discarded household furniture will be collected as well as scrap lumber or demolition waste, all at no extra charge. The city will not collect toxic or hazardous waste such as containers of oil, paint, gasoline, batteries, pesticides, tires, wood pallets or televisions.