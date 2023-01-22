 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

  • 0

Premier Finishing & Coating expands

After 21 years of providing custom floor finishing services, flex capacity and turnkey solutions to the hardwood flooring industry, Premiere Finishing & Coating in Reidsville has expanded its capabilities in a significant way by installing two new production lines.

The new Makor reciprocating Spray Line/Oven combination can handle just about anything they throw at it — cabinet parts, doors, frames, moldings, panels and anything that doesn’t fit on the Flat Line. It is versatile and suitable for any 3D spray requirement large or small.

The UV Panel Line has six roll coaters, a filler machine, Miltec UV lamps, denibbers and an in-line sealer sander. It can finish clear, stained, opaque and primed, whatever color and finish is required.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News Briefs

Dad put 1-year-old in bath so hot it caused ‘serious burns,’ North Carolina cops say

For field researchers of color, nature has its dangers — but not like you'd expect

For field researchers of color, nature has its dangers — but not like you'd expect

Murry Burgess wanted to find housing in Snow Camp, near where she studies how songbirds nestlings respond to artificial light. But when Burgess and her adviser approached the owner of a mobile home site near where Burgess studies, they were met coldly. Burgess is Black, and her adviser is white. “She wouldn’t look at me,” Burgess said of the park’s owner. “She wouldn’t answer my questions, she ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert