Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Premier Finishing & Coating expands

After 21 years of providing custom floor finishing services, flex capacity and turnkey solutions to the hardwood flooring industry, Premiere Finishing & Coating in Reidsville has expanded its capabilities in a significant way by installing two new production lines.

The new Makor reciprocating Spray Line/Oven combination can handle just about anything they throw at it — cabinet parts, doors, frames, moldings, panels and anything that doesn’t fit on the Flat Line. It is versatile and suitable for any 3D spray requirement large or small.

The UV Panel Line has six roll coaters, a filler machine, Miltec UV lamps, denibbers and an in-line sealer sander. It can finish clear, stained, opaque and primed, whatever color and finish is required.