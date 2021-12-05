Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Board votes to close county YMCA

The YMCA of Greensboro’s association board has voted to close the Western Rockingham YMCA as of Dec. 31. Originally donated by the Ed Mooney family, this facility has served the Western Rockingham community since 1998 and is now on the market to be sold.

The western Rockingham community has formed a group with the goal of “saving” the community fitness and tennis center at the Western Rockingham YMCA in Mayodan.

To join the online petition, visit https://forms.gle/wUDQHEFDXHLpi4m8A.

For information, contact Shelby Rhyne, executive director of the Rockingham County Tennis Association, at 614-284-4716.

Eden Chamber, venue team for holiday event

The Eden Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Blissful Ridge Art & Wedding Venue to hold a fundraiser, “Taste of the Holidays from around the World,” Dec. 16-19 at 340 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.

The event will feature a six course, chef prepared meal that will include traditional holiday food from different countries.