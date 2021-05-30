Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Lake Reidsville Blueway now open
The City of Reidsville officially opened the area’s newest Lake Reidsville Blueway access point with a ribbon cutting event on May 25 at 1226 McCoy Road.
City officials, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce officials and others gathered for the noon ribbon cutting. Recognition was given as well to Pella Corporation, which donated $30,000 to the city to implement its Greenway & Blueway Plan beyond the Greenway trails that run through the city. Part of those funds went to the construction of the McCoy access point, which includes a trail, stairs and launch site, landscaping and improvements to the parking area.
The Reidsville City Council adopted its first Greenway Plan in 1997. Three years ago, at the January 2018 Retreat, plans were made to update the Greenway Plan, expanding the document to include Blueways, which are designated water trails along rivers, lakes and streams.
Paddlers can put their canoe or kayak in at the McCoy Road access point and then enjoy the beauty of the Lake Reidsville Blueway. Other Blueway Trailheads are proposed in the future at other points, such as U.S. 158 and Monroeton Road.
Student Center now reality after donation
After updating Morehead High School’s gymnasium and band area, principal Ryan Moody had big dreams for a renovation to the school’s outdated library.
He pictured something similar to a university student center – an interactive space where students could collaborate, socialize, study, access technology and utilize current research resources. But, initial estimates put the project at around $350,000, far more than the school system’s budget would allow.
The project is now greenlighted after Eden native Homer Wright pledged $300,000 in support of the new Student Center.
Plans are now complete on the new Student Center with work set to begin in early June. It is Moody’s goal for construction to be completed when students return to classes after the summer break.
The plan calls for the latest technological support for a new generation of learners. Furnishings in the room will be movable giving faculty and students’ opportunities for teaching and learning in small or large groupings. Tables and chairs are interchangeable and height- adjustable making it possible to be used as the need requires.
There is also a plan for the center to expand outside the building in a 20’ by 70’ area for study and socializing.
A World War II veteran, Wright attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he studied business, eventually settling into a career in real estate development. He started the Wright Company in Eden and is still known in this area for building affordable neighborhoods. Wright also developed St. James Plantation on the North Carolina coast. The planned community, originally marketed to retirees, is now an incorporated town of nearly 6,000 residents.
McMichael senior awarded scholarship
Butler + Burke, a full-service accounting firm based in Winston-Salem, has awarded the Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence to Denise Simmons of Stoneville. The annual $1,000 scholarship is available to high school seniors at Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan.
During her time at McMichael High School, Simmons was a member of the Phoenix STEM Academy and will be graduating with STEM honors. She was also a member of National Honors Society, Student of Promise, Beta Club, Technology Student Association, was secretary of Students Against Destructive Decisions, served as a student ambassador and was a volunteer at UNC Rockingham Hospital. This fall, Simmons will begin college at Elon University, where she plans to pursue a BSBA in entrepreneurship.
Fire protection association awarded state grant
Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced that the Northwest Rockingham County Fire Protection Association was awarded a $20,900 grant through the 2021 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from North Carolina. The check will be mailed to Fire Chief Mason James to be used by the department to purchase needed equipment.
The equipment is purchased using matching funds and must be approved by the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal.
Northwest Rockingham County Fire Protection Association, Inc. has received a total of $312,934.79 from the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in the past 33 years since the program began. The General Assembly created the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies. The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar for an amount approved up to $30,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 per year from municipal and county funding, in which case the applicant shall match $1 for each $3 of grant funds up to $30,000.
Since the program’s inception, the Department of Insurance has distributed $151,203,110.83 to volunteer fire departments across the state.
Joyner honored by commissioners
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners presented a special resolution honoring Bonnie Joyce Joyner of Eden, at its May 17 meeting at the Governmental Center, in Wentworth. Vice Chairman Kevin Berger, along with Chairman Charlie Hall and other commissioners, presented Joyner with the framed resolution.
Joining her at the regular board meeting was husband, Roger, and son, Aaron.
