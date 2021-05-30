Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

He pictured something similar to a university student center – an interactive space where students could collaborate, socialize, study, access technology and utilize current research resources. But, initial estimates put the project at around $350,000, far more than the school system’s budget would allow.

The project is now greenlighted after Eden native Homer Wright pledged $300,000 in support of the new Student Center.

Plans are now complete on the new Student Center with work set to begin in early June. It is Moody’s goal for construction to be completed when students return to classes after the summer break.

The plan calls for the latest technological support for a new generation of learners. Furnishings in the room will be movable giving faculty and students’ opportunities for teaching and learning in small or large groupings. Tables and chairs are interchangeable and height- adjustable making it possible to be used as the need requires.

There is also a plan for the center to expand outside the building in a 20’ by 70’ area for study and socializing.