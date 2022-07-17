Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

RCCF accepting grant applications

The board of advisors of the Rockingham County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.

Money is available for nonprofit organizations serving Rockingham County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund and the Apple Foundation Endowment for Rockingham County, which has a primary focus of supporting nonprofits serving western Rockingham County. Grants typically range from $500 to $1,000.

Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The application deadline is noon Aug. 9.

Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

For information, contact Kelly Lee, NCCF program officer, at klee@nccommunityfoundation.org or 252-557-0278.

City of Eden offers curbside recycling

The City of Eden will be offering curbside recycling once again. The city will be partnering with JCR Recycling in Eden on Fieldcrest Road. In order for the program to begin, the city needs a minimum of 200 households to register for the program. The program will launch in early fall if the goal is met by September 30.

The new curbside program utilizes roll out cans that will be provided by the city to collect recyclable materials using their existing automated garbage trucks. Eden will issue a new recycling can to all residents who sign-up to participate in the program. The cost will be $15.86 per month and will be billed from the City of Eden. Those who want to register can do so at City Hall in the Finance Department or call 336-623-2110 and ask for that department.

A critical aspect of the program, and for all recycling programs, is the proper separation between recycling materials and regular solid waste garbage. Adding unacceptable materials to the recycling roll out will contaminate the load, which means it goes to the landfill. There will be reminders and examples distributed in the coming months to help residents recycle smarter by recycling the right items.

Glass will not be a part of the curbside program and residents are urged to take glass recycling to the Recycling Center located at 123 Mebane Bridge Road.

Many recycling programs mandate that specific kinds of recyclables be separated — one container for aluminum cans another for metal cans, etc. Eden’s new program will not require that kind of separation. Residents just have to put only acceptable recyclables in the recycling can.

Examples of items that will be accepted are: Plastic bottles, tubs and jugs, aluminum cans, metal cans, newsprint, paper and cardboard.

Examples of items that will not be accepted are: Glass, diapers, electronics, batteries, tires, clothing, scrap metal, wood, medical waste and Styrofoam.

More details will be available soon, including a recycling item list, answers to frequently asked questions and sign-up registration forms. Stay tuned to www.edennc.us and their social media platforms.

Paschal to be inducted into NCMHF

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will officially welcome Reidsville native and Burlington resident, Janet Paschal, as a member of their 2022 inductee class this fall. In preparation for her induction, Paschal has provided the NCMHOF museum with an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the City of Reidsville, and multiple awards including Dove Award nominations from 1978 and 1979-80, where Paschal was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year. Paschal will cut the ribbon for her new museum exhibit on induction day this fall.

Paschal’s talent was heavily influenced by her musical family and their connection to the church during her childhood. By the time she was 18, Paschal successfully auditioned for the popular Southern Gospel Music family group, The LeFevres (later known as the Rex Nelon Singers). Throughout her soloist career, she performed with Rev. Billy Graham, Bill and Gloria Gaither, Jimmy Swaggart and others.

Paschal will be inducted alongside Charlie Poole, who also has connections to Rockingham County. Others in this year’s class include Stephanie Mills, Bernard Edwards and Nnenna Freelon. The induction ceremony is open to the general public and will take place Oct. 20 at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis. Tickets are available at NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org.

5th annual Rock ATOP graduation Aug. 10

The Rockingham County Apprenticeship Technical Opportunities Partnership will hold its fifth annual apprentice signing ceremony and the Rock ATOP Apprentice graduation at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 in the auditorium of Rockingham Community College, 560 County Home Road in Reidsville.

Featured speakers will include Rockingham County Commissioner Chairman Kevin Berger and N.C. House Representative A. Reece Pyrtle.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

For information, visit www.rockatop.org.