Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

“Spec” building work continues in Stokesdale

Omega Construction’s industrial division began construction in July on its latest project, a forward-thinking “spec” building being developed by Greensboro’s Carroll Industrial Development, a division of The Carroll Companies. The project is located at 9301 N.C. 65 in Stokesdale.

This 176,000 square foot single-load “spec” building will offer warehousing/distribution space for Rockingham County, and will be complete and ready for tenant upfitting by spring of 2022.

“This project will develop space for potential light industrial, assembly, warehouse or distribution companies, and will provide much needed building inventory for Rockingham County to stay ahead of the demand for such space, in an area that is developing quickly. With the demand we are seeing in the current market, I feel this product will be absorbed by an end user very quickly,” comments Omega’s industrial division vice president, Kirk Matthews.

Omega’s industrial division has approximately 2.6 million square feet of industrial/distribution projects in construction or pre-construction across its primary footprint of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.