Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners

to meet Monday

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. It will be livestreamed at tinyurl.com/4l9bnn5o.

The revised agenda packet, 155 pages long, is online. Visit tinyurl.com/4ctmpa9o to see it.

School Board

to discuss

possible hire

The Rockingham County School Board announced it will hold a Wednesday closed-session special meeting from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Wentworth Town Hall at 124 Peach Tree Road to consider the qualifications, competence, perfromace, character, fiteness and conditions of appointment or initial employment of a prospective employee. The announcement comes after the board's mid-December vote to oust Superintendent Rodney Shotwell from his 15 year post.

Host Families Sought

The Old North State League is looking for host families for their upcoming season. The league’s newest franchise will be based in Reidsville. The newly designated Reidsville Luckies will play out of Jaycee Ball Park the summer of 2021, one of 10 teams the summer collegiate baseball league has around North Carolina.