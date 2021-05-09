Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Burkes Outlet coming to Eden
Burkes Outlet, which sells women’s clothing, men’s clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories along with household and beauty items, is coming to Eden.
The store will be located in the former Peeble’s space in Kingsway Plaza. A grand opening is set for June 26.
Eden Director of Economic Development Mike Dougherty started his recruitment efforts of this store in 2007. “It has been a long road to convince them to come to Eden,” Dougherty stated. “They had changed their strategy for a number of years, seeking larger cities, but we are pleased they are giving Eden shoppers the opportunity to patronize their store.”
Eden library offers variety of socials
The Eden Public Library is offering knitting, crocheting and sewing socials from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays.
For information, call Rachel Fetzer, 336-623-3168.
Also, the Stoneville and Madison-Mayodan Public Libraries are resuming free computer classes and story times.
For information, call 336-548-6553.
PSAs created to help fight opioid abuse
The Rockingham County Opioid Task Force and the Integrated Health Care Program have produced three, television public service announcements to provide information and education regarding opioid abuse and available treatment in Rockingham County.
The announcements will air on Rockingham County Governmental public access channel, Spectrum 1304; county social media/websites; and local news outlets.
To view the announcements, visit https://youtu.be/4wp0R_4VVVY, https://youtu.be/u5GK2UWiHQ8 and https://youtu.be/W02hyWdBKsY.
For information, contact Jeff Pruett at 336-932-5645 or jepruett@embarqmail.com.
