Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Rockingham County 2023 Year of the Trail

Rockingham County Government is participating in the 2023 Year of the Trail. This statewide initiative is designed to highlight all of North Carolina’s greenways and outdoor areas created for hiking, biking, paddling and horseback riding.

Rockingham County’s mission during the Year of the Trail is to showcase and celebrate its local trails and encourage visitors and residents alike to get outside and enjoy the many outdoor recreational spaces available throughout the county.

Rockingham County is home to more than 20 trails. Throughout the upcoming year, organizations are set to host events highlighting the benefits of these trails including improving one’s physical and mental wellness, creating connections between family and community and growing the local economy.

Rockingham County Government is also hopeful the Year of the Trail will allow local leaders to see the importance of the creation, usage and maintenance necessary to develop diverse and accessible pathways.

To kick off the year-long celebration, Rockingham County encourages residents to try a trail. For information, visit www.visitrockinghamcountync.com.