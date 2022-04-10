Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

S.C. Press Association recognizes Eden resident

The South Carolina Press Association recognized staff members of Bob Jones University’s student newspaper, The Collegian, with multiple awards March 18 at its annual awards ceremony. Both individual staff members and The Collegian staff in its entirety were honored. Catherine Reynolds, a resident of Eden, was recognized at the event coming in third place with Jewel Schuurmans in the sports story category.

The SCPA Collegiate News Contest recognizes the best in South Carolina collegiate journalism. Collegiate staff members compete against other colleges and universities in 12 different categories, including writing, design, photography and illustration.

Board of Education to meet in closed session

The Rockingham County Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 9:15 a.m. April 20 at the Wentworth Town Office, 124 Peach Tree Road in Reidsville.

The only item on the agenda for the meeting will be a closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters pursuant to G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1), (a)(3), (a)(6) and G.S. 115C-321.

The board will convene the meeting in the front entrance area of the building and then proceed to a private room to hold the closed session.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.