 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County
0 comments

Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

  • 0

Want to serve on the Planning Board?

Rockingham County has vacancies for the Rockingham County Planning Board.

To apply, visit www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to” and under Volunteer/Recognition click on “Advisory Boards.” 

For more information, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Bookmobile stops

The Rockingham County Public Library has announced its bookmobile stops:

  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Eagle's Truck Stop on U.S. 220
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Moore's Store in Bethany
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, French's Store in Ruffin

These stops will be focused on providing Wi-Fi to the outskirts of Rockingham County, but will be open for patrons during these times as well. Masks are required.

The bookmobile will also be at the Rockingham County Governmental Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month. The center is at 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

For information, call 336-627-1106.

One-stop voting

The Rockingham County Board of Elections has announced its one-stop early voting schedule.

Constituents may vote at the board's office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville at from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 19-Oct. 30, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31.

Constituents may also vote at the Eden Public Library, the Madison-Mayodan Public Library and the Salvation Army Community Center, 708 Barnes St. in Reidsville. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 19-Oct. 30, and from 1 to 5 p.m. today, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31.

For information, call 336-342-8107.

 

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News