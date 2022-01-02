Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Restructured county office
The Rockingham County office of Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism recently restructured the organization in an effort to strengthen its services.
Kerry Taylor-Pinnix was named deputy director and Betsy Brame was named small business and economic development coordinator.
As deputy director, Taylor-Pinnix serves as the main contact for existing industries and business owners throughout Rockingham County.
In addition, she also actively participates in new business/industry recruitment and expansion projects while also managing local and state incentive packages for new and existing industries.
Brame’s primary focus is on assisting entrepreneurs and small businesses in their efforts to start-up and/or grow their business in Rockingham County.
Most recently, and to complete the team, Lindsay Pegg joined the department as its tourism manager and is responsible for coordinating activities and initiatives that promote Rockingham County to new and repeat visitors.
RCS announces science fair winners
The Rockingham County Schools District Science Fair was held virtually Dec. 9. Projects that placed first, second and third are eligible to advance to the regional science fair.
These are the elementary school winners from each level and category:
Biological sciences: Aubrey Evans, first place, Bethany; Reagan McMichael, Tess McMichael, Leighanna Terrell, second place, Wentworth; Kaelyn Morgan, third place, Huntsville
Chemistry: Jacob Smith, first place, Bethany; McKinley Hairston, second place, Central; Cameryn Jones, third place, South End
Earth/Environmental: Caleb Matthews, first place, Wentworth; Caleb Wright, second place, Monroeton; Jawanza Mims, third place, Monroeton
Engineering/Technology: Leighanna Terrell, first place, Wentworth; Chloe Patterson and McKinley Meeks, second place, Douglass
Physics/Math: Remington Trent, first place, Williamsburg; Willow Jordan, second place, Stoneville; Harrison Jones, third place, South End
These are the middle school winners from each level and category:
Biological Sciences A: Maddilyn Hopkins, first place, Reidsville Middle; Kailee Price, Brooke Pinnix, second place, Rockingham County Middle; Reagan Lambert, Addison Wood, third place, Western Rockingham Middle
Biological Sciences B: Eric Attimirano, first place, Western Rockingham Middle; Reagan Baynes, Mason Hilton, second place, Western Rockingham Middle
Engineering: Logan Rowland and Jack Rogers, first place, Western Rockingham Middle; Boston Franklin, second place, Western Rockingham Middle
Chemistry: Colton Ferrell and Colin Ferrell, first place, Holmes Middle; James Arnold, second place, Rockingham County Middle; Krestlynn Craig, third place, Western Rockingham Middle
Earth/Environmental: Carter Lynn, first place, Rockingham County Middle; Maria Wilson and Ellie Wilson, second place, Holmes Middle; Kenley Moore, third place, Western Rockingham Middle
Math: Jenna Spencer, first place, Western Rockingham Middle
These are the high school winners from each level and category:
Biological Sciences A: Steven Britt, first place, McMichael High
Biological Sciences B: Ahcosha Madkins, first place, Rockingham Early College; Haley Minnick, Victoria Nichols and Chelsea Nichols, second place, Reidsville High; Khalid Amos and Harmonie Broadnax, third place, Reidsville High
Chemistry: Gracious Wise, first place, Reidsville High; Autumn Hall, second place, McMichael High
Earth/Environmental: Dakota Cornett, first place, Rockingham Early College; Braniya Morgan, Cameron King and Tamara Simpson, second place, Reidsville High
Physics: Matthew Davenport, Logan Paschal and Logan Hammock, first place, Reidsville High
