Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Job fair attracts

75 attendants

Rockingham County Government hosted a job fair on Nov. 17 to promote their current vacancies.

About 75 people attended. Of that, 36 submitted applications with 18 on site interviews conducted. In addition, interviews for open positions in the department of social services, tax and human resources all have been scheduled for the coming weeks.

To see what job opportunities are still available, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/rockingham.

SandHills Center to

help with mental

health treatment



Rockingham County Administration, in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, has announced Sandhills Center as the local management entity-managed care organization for Rockingham County residents who are in need of mental health treatment and support.

Beginning Dec. 1, Sandhills Center will help facilitate Rockingham County residents in need of mental health support, intellectual/development disabilities and substance use disorders to the proper channels and make treatment options available. Through a network of providers, Sandhills Center has contracts ranging from mental health assessments to housing assistance to family support.