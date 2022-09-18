Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

New welcome signs for county

Rockingham County’s Office of Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism has announced the recent installation of signage to welcome travelers as they enter Rockingham County. The new signs display the Rockingham County NC logo on their boulder-like structure and will replace the white signs which previously welcomed visitors to the county.

Locations for the three new signs are as follows:

N.C. 29/I-785 South, as visitors enter Rockingham County from Pittsylvania County, Va.

N.C. 29/I-785 North, as visitors enter Rockingham County from the east side of Guilford County.

U.S. 220/I-73 North, as visitors enter Rockingham County from the west side of Guilford County.

A fourth sign is currently in the works and will be installed on U.S. 220/I-73 South, as visitors enter Rockingham County from Henry County, Va.

All welcome signs will be lit for nighttime visibility and complimented with low-profile landscaping to help grab travelers’ attention as they pass by.

Local DAR chapter to help with Wreaths Across America

For the third year, the James Hunter Chapter of the NSDAR is working with Wreaths Across America Nationwide Campaign to honor veterans with seasonal tributes.

The chapter invites community members to honor veterans who lived in the community, some of who served our nation’s military and/or gave their lives during war.

The chapter will sponsor two ceremonies to be held Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at Mayodan’s Municipal Cemetery and at 2 p.m. the same day at Madison Town Hall.

At the conclusion of each ceremony, chapter members will need help laying the wreaths on the veterans’ graves.

Wreaths are $15 each. To order, make a check or money order out to Wreaths Across America. Mail to Janelle Johnson, 201 N. 5th Avenue, Mayodan, N.C. 27027.

The deadline is Nov. 1. Sponsors may specify that their wreath go to a specific veteran or be included in a general pool.

For information or if you have questions, call Johnson at (336) 548-1603 (home) or (336) 404-0362 (cell).

Jefferson-Jenkins to speak Oct. 7 at ICRCM

Dr. Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, educator, writer, activist, and the only African American woman to serve as president of the League of Women Voters of the United States (LWVUS) in its first 100 years, presents “Show Up, Stand Up, Speak Up: This is Our Time” on Oct. 7 from 3-4 p.m. at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro.

Jefferson-Jenkins’ talk will highlight themes from her latest book, “The Untold Story of Women of Color in the League of Women Voters.’’

The museum is located at 134 S. Elm Street. A book signing will follow the presentation and Scuppernong Books staff will be on hand, selling copies of the book. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 22 and may be made at: https://forms.gle/GAweueGf6rTgbzZq9 or at: www.lwvpt.org.