Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Club hosting indoor yard sale

The Ayersville Ruritan Club will sponsor an indoor yard sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Ayersville Ruritan Building, 533 N.C. 770 in Mayodan.

Winter and Christmas items will be sold. All proceeds will be used to help the needy in the community.

Shoppers should wear their masks.

Elderly board can get vaccines

Rockingham County has vacancies for the Planning Committee for Services to the Elderly board.

Anyone interested should apply at www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to" and under the volunteer/recognition click on “Advisory Boards” for the application.

For information, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Time planned for Bookmobile

These are the Rockingham County Bookmobile stops: