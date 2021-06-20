Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners set to meet Monday
The next regular meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
During this meeting, a public hearing will be held regarding the adoption and incorporation of N.C. General Statute 160D, “Local Planning and Development Regulation,” as part of ongoing revisions to the Rockingham County Unified Development Ordinance.
Meetings can be watched live at tinyurl.com/vu8svnhm.
Reidsville receives Main Street recognition
The city of Reidsville said in a news release it has been designated an accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
The city of Reidsville’s performance is annually evaluated by the Reidsville Downtown Corporation Advisory Board, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
The Reidsville Downtown Corporation has a vision to include a unique mix of arts through its Project Downtown Reidsville Empowering Art Movement program. Several art projects, murals, planter boxes and other improvements have been made to support this vision, according to the release. The vision also includes entertainment, living spaces, offices and retail shops to create a place where people want to live, work and play. Several new businesses opened downtown during the pandemic and more are on the way, the city said. A program has been put into place to encourage property owners to give their buildings a facelift, and grant funds are available for these projects. A study was done this year on the Depot District about what type of uses this area across the railroad tracks can create.
Family History Center is open
The Family History Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The church is at 4751 N.C. 14, just south of Eden. Trained consultants will be on hand to assist people in researching their ancestors.
Those with laptops or tablets are asked to bring those since only two computers are available. Free access to various ancestry sites is available. The only cost is 10 cents per page for printing. For more information, call 336-623-7154 during operating hours.