Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

The Reidsville Downtown Corporation has a vision to include a unique mix of arts through its Project Downtown Reidsville Empowering Art Movement program. Several art projects, murals, planter boxes and other improvements have been made to support this vision, according to the release. The vision also includes entertainment, living spaces, offices and retail shops to create a place where people want to live, work and play. Several new businesses opened downtown during the pandemic and more are on the way, the city said. A program has been put into place to encourage property owners to give their buildings a facelift, and grant funds are available for these projects. A study was done this year on the Depot District about what type of uses this area across the railroad tracks can create.