Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Nonprofit to hold fundraiser Nov. 20

Virtuous Women in Sisterhood will hold a Break the Silence Domestic Violence Fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at JEB Sports, 490K-Fork Road in Madison.

Portia Shipman, founder of the Sherri Denise Jackson Foundation, is the special guest.

There will be food, raffles, and face painting for children.

VWISH’s mission is to teach women to take action in their lives, within their families and in their communities.

The nonprofit has domestic violence education and prevention workshops planned for 2022. They will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13, Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19 and June 16 over Zoom.

For information, call 336-986-2757 or email kw@vwish.info. Also, visit www.vwish.info.

New service request platform set in Eden

The City of Eden and its customer service office have added a new service request platform for residents to report non-emergency issues around the city. Whether it be potholes, graffiti, street light repair, code violations, storm issues or illegal dumping, SeeClickFix offers residents a user-friendly experience when submitting requests to the city for services.