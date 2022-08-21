Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Elections board seeks teen workers

The Rockingham County Board of Elections is looking for student election assistants to work the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8.

In 2003, the North Carolina General Assembly passed a law allowing high school students to work in the polls on election day. Student election assistants carry some of the same responsibilities as election officials and are compensated in the same way.

To qualify, the applicant must be a U.S. citizen who will be at least 17 years old by election day and who resides in the precinct where they wish to serve. Applicants must be in good academic standing with the school where they are enrolled (including public, private and home schools). They must also have permission from a parent (or guardian/legal custodian) and from their school principal/director.

For information, call 336-342-8107.

Group, shelter partner for pet foster program

Best Friends Animal Society and Rockingham County Animal Shelter have partnered to save the lives of cats in the Reidsville area and create a new satellite foster program.

Cats and kittens brought into the shelter or found without mothers by the public will be fostered by local volunteers until they are old enough to be spayed/neutered and adopted, which is typically around 2 months or two pounds. They will then be adopted out locally or transported to receiving partners.

In 2021, RCAS took in 2,674 cats and saved 1,410 (52%). In the same time period, they saved 82% of dogs that entered the shelter.

The program will be piloted for six months, after which it will transition fully to RCAS with ongoing support from Best Friends.

All supplies and training will be provided to foster parents at no cost. Those interested in fostering can sign-up at tinyurl.com/3cr8rb83 or email fosterrockinghamco@bestfriends.org.

Woman’s Club announces fall market

Reidsville Federated Woman’s Club is celebrating their 58th Annual Fall Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

The market will be located at Zion Baptist Church at 807 Piedmont St. in Reidsville.

There will be crafts, collectibles, artwork, baked goods and more. Lunch is available for purchase daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

Tickets are $1, plus a non-perishable food item to help support local food ministries in Rockingham County.

Proceeds benefit local charities and a student scholarship recipient.

Pet adoptions at food truck festival

Friends of Eden Animal Rescue is sponsoring 40 pet adoptions during Rockingham County Animal Shelter’s inaugural food truck festival, Pups and Food Trucks, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the shelter. This means adoptions will be free for up to 40 pets. And, on the day of adoption, the newly adopted pets will receive a welcome home bag with items a new pet will need.

Friends is partnering with the shelter to find homes for hundreds of dogs and cats to free up space at the shelter where dozens of new animals arrive weekly.

Kennels are beyond capacity. View current adoptable pets at www.rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org or visit the shelter in person from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays at 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville.

To complete an adoption application, visit www.friendsofedenanimalrescue.com.

For information, call 336-912-1178 or email friendsofedenanimalshelter@gmail.com.

City of Reidsville has a new app

The City of Reidsville has a new app, “Roam Reidsville!”

This tourism app is designed for residents and visitors who want to know what’s happening in Reidsville. The app connects users to the official tourism site for the city, riseupreidsville.com.

The site posts all city events; send event flyers to jyarbrough@reidsvillenc.gov. Events will also be posted to Facebook and Twitter.

RockATOP event signs 17 students

The RockATOP Apprenticeship program held a signing event on Aug. 10 for 17 students to begin their career in technical opportunities while working toward their associates degree from Rockingham Community College. On the same night, 11 students were honored for achieving 8,000 working hours within their field alongside earning their associates degree.

The RockATop Apprenticeship program signed their first group of students in August of 2018. Those students walk away now with the title of “Expert” in the field of their choosing. To earn this title, students agreed to enroll in at least 10 hours of college courses per semester at RCC while working 30 to 35 hours a week at a partnering company or business. These students were paid for their work and have no college debt.

Any high school junior or senior in Rockingham County can be a part of the RockATop Program.

For information, call 336-349-6361 or visit www.rockatop.org.