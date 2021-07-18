Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners set to meet Monday
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To see the agenda and board packet, visit tinyurl.com/t9wfvut3.
The meeting will live-streamed at tinyurl.com/3f3ujnbr.
Rockingham BOE to meet Tuesday
The Rockingham County Board of Elections’ meeting regularly scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, has been changed to noon on Tuesday, July 20. The meeting will take place at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, Commissioners Chambers, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
For information, call 336-342-8110, Ext. 2410.
Applications being accepted for academy
The City of Eden is accepting applications through Aug. 20 for its Citizens Academy which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. consecutive, beginning Sept. 9 and running through Oct. 21 with a graduation ceremony Nov. 16 at the Eden City Council meeting.
The academy is a free, seven-session interactive course designed to provide residents with an in-depth look into municipal government as well as information about the services and programs of the City of Eden. It is open to all community members 18 or older who are city residents or who live in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction or work or own a business or property in the City of Eden. Class size is limited to 15 participants. A meal is provided at each session.
Participants will:
Learn about city government operations and services
Participate in dialogues with city leaders, staff and other civic-minded residents
See taxpayers’ investments at work
Expand their knowledge and become more informed on current and proposed projects within the city
Gain appreciation for the city’s resources and capacity to meet the needs of the community
Learn about opportunities to become more involved and help build a sustainable community
Receive first-hand information and have the chance to ask questions on any topic at the end of the session
Tour various city facilities
Applications are available in administration at city hall or apply online at www.edennc.us.
For information, contact City Clerk Deanna Hunt at 623-2110, Option 8, or email dhunt@edennc.us.
Yard sale
The Ayersville Ruritan Club will sponsor a yard sale from 3 to 6 p.m. on July 23, at the Ayersville Ruritan Club Building, 533 N.C. 770, Mayodan. All proceeds go to help those in need in the community.
NC 100 announces new partnership
NC 100 announced funding and a new partnership with Southern Partners Fund, advocate/activist Monica Gibbs, and organizer Isaiah Withers, lead creator of the Black Self-Defense Team/Know Your Rights Initiative.
This partnership will support the further transformation of underserved and disadvantaged communities by building sustainable work to reverse the inequities of the rural south, including less than inclusive mindsets of government leadership in small towns and municipalities.
Gibbs is a native of Pamlico County and is the founder of Gibbs Public Affairs.
Withers, a Reidsville native, is a Raleigh-based community organizer and co-founder of the newly created Black Self-Defense Team. He also works with local Black businesses and organizations to build partnerships that will hold elected officials accountable.
Several earn teaching, employee honors
School-based Teachers of the Year and Classified Employees of the Year for Rockingham County Schools have been elected by their fellow faculty members for the 2021-22 school year. Beginning teachers were nominated by his or her principal and mentor to compete for the title of Rockingham County School’s Beginning Teacher of Excellence in 2021-2022.
The 2021-2022 School-Based Teachers of the Year from each school are:
Head Start: Sherry Broadnax, Rockingham County Head Start
Elementary Schools: Ryan Broeker, Bethany; Davida Watlington, Central; Sabrina Craddock, Dillard Academy; Vaughn Hunsucker, Douglass; Donna Edrington, Huntsville; Sarah Irene Wright, Leaksville-Spray; Jenna Patterson, Lincoln; Tammy Wilson, Monroeton; Casey Tuttle, South End; Cody Beasley, Stoneville; Christie Benton, Wentworth; and Rebecca Bailey, Williamsburg
Middle Schools: Mollie Rierson, Holmes; Elizabeth Scearce, Reidsville; Carrie Calkins, Rockingham County; and Charme Pace, Western Rockingham
High Schools: Major Andy Mercer, McMichael; Krista Stewart, Morehead; William Bradshaw, Reidsville; Leslie Baker, Rockingham County; and William O’Neil, Rockingham Early College
Alternative School: Megan Behe, The SCORE Center
Teachers of the Year nominees are selected by their peers for the quality of their teaching, professional development, teaching philosophy and methods, community involvement, and contributions to education. A Central Office administrator committee selects five finalists from the School-Based Teachers of the Year nominations list, one of whom will be chosen as the Rockingham County Schools’ Teacher of the Year and will serve as a nominee for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.
The 2021-2022 Beginning Teacher of Excellence nominations are (note that not every school elected to nominate a Beginning Teacher of Excellence nomination): Jennifer Shelton, Douglass Elementary; Nathan Foster, Holmes Middle; Carly Stevens, Huntsville Elementary; Katie Gunn, Leaksville-Spray Elementary; Emily Tredway, McMichael High; Emily Flynt, Monroeton Elementary; Samantha O’Connor, Sarah Lord, Morehead High; Timothy Melvin, Reidsville High; Lindsay Shropshire, Rockingham Middle; Morgan Cox, Wentworth Elementary; and Brook Harris, Western Rockingham Middle
The 2021-2022 Classified Employees of the Year:
Elementary Schools: Ron Klinger, Bethany; Donna Johnson, Central; Tanya F. Gatewood, Dillard Academy; Rachel N. Sands, Douglass; Danny Joyce, Huntsville; Sharon Dorn, Leaksville-Spray; Chad Bailey, Lincoln; Kelly Buck, Monroeton; Lukiesha Harmon, South End; LaShanda Dalton, Stoneville; Nicole Zielen, Wentworth; and Lena Cook, Williamsburg
Middle Schools: Marjorie Hampton, Holmes; Brittany Slade, Reidsville; Wendy Moore, Rockingham County; and Kayla Jones, Western Rockingham
High Schools: Kim Ford, McMichael; Ricky Hairston, Morehead; Mandy Campbell, Reidsville; Cheryl Griffin, Rockingham County; and Roxanne Hammack, Rockingham Early College
Alternative School: Crystal Powell, The SCORE Center
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.