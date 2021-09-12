Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County government taps Pegram as PIO
Rockingham County Government has appointed Rebekah Wells Pegram as its new public information officer.
Pegram is a 2014 graduate of Rockingham County Senior High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in electronic media broadcasting from Appalachian State University in 2018 and worked as a producer for the Triad’s WXII 12.
Church to hold its annual family walk
Mount Jubilee Ministries will host its 6th Annual Mount Jubilee Ministries Family Fun Walk on Sept. 11 from 9: 30 a.m.—12 p.m.
The church’s major yearly fundraiser aims to generate $65,000 for use in assisting those with special needs in Rockingham County.
A non-profit, based in Reidsville, Mount Jubilee partners with teens and adults with special needs to provide faith-based programs, the church announced in a news release. The church operates modestly priced day programs in Reidsville and Winston-Salem for 24 individuals, relying solely on donations for funding. A highlight of this year’s walk: participants will join for Reidsville’s 9/11 Memorial Dedication. For details, visit https://mountjubilee.org/news-events/event-2/ and https://business.reidsvillechamber.org/news/details/news-release-9-11-memorial-unveiling-planned-for-20th-anniversary. Or call Cecil Cottrell at 336-552-3766.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.
