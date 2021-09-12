Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County government taps Pegram as PIO

Rockingham County Government has appointed Rebekah Wells Pegram as its new public information officer.

Pegram is a 2014 graduate of Rockingham County Senior High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in electronic media broadcasting from Appalachian State University in 2018 and worked as a producer for the Triad’s WXII 12.

Church to hold its annual family walk

Mount Jubilee Ministries will host its 6th Annual Mount Jubilee Ministries Family Fun Walk on Sept. 11 from 9: 30 a.m.—12 p.m.

The church’s major yearly fundraiser aims to generate $65,000 for use in assisting those with special needs in Rockingham County.