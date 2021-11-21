Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Group to lay wreaths

to honor local veteransThe James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is busy preparing to place wreaths at the graves of veterans at Madison and Mayodan cemeteries for the holiday season.

The organization is still accepting orders for wreaths to adorn the graves of veterans who are not already sponsored. All orders must be submitted during the week of Nov. 22.

Wreaths cost $15 each. Make checks payable to the James Hunter Chapter NSDAR and mail to Janelle Johnson at 201 N. 5th Avenue, Mayodan, N.C. 27027.

A portion of proceeds from the sales will go to veterans causes, such as the Triad Honor Flight.

For more information, call Johnson, Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator, at 336-548-1603 or 336-404-0362 or email her at janellemjdar@gmail.com.

Draper tree lighting set for Nov. 30

The Draper tree lighting ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Draper Children’s Corner at Fieldcrest and Stadium Drive in Eden.

Community members are invited to bring an ornament to hang on the tree, visit with Santa and enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate.

For information, call 336-552-6132.