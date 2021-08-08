Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Blue Grass Festival set for Sept. 3-5
The 2021 Labor Day Blue Grass Festival, set for Sept. 3-5 at Camp Springs Bluegrass Park, 540 Boone Road in Elon, has announced the following performers:
Sept. 3: 5 p.m. Gary Wilson & Harris Creek, 6:30 p.m. Tony Rice Tribute—Wyatt Rice & Richard Bennett, 8 p.m. Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, 9:30 p.m. film viewing of “Blue Grass Country Soul”
Sept. 4: 1 p.m. Uwharrie Drive, 3 p.m. Buttermilk Creek, 5 p.m. Wood Family Tradition, 7 p.m. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, 9 p.m. The Cleverlys
Sept. 5: 11 a.m. church service, 1 p.m. string music championship winner, 3 p.m. The Moores, 5 p.m. Missy Raines, 7 p.m. Bobby Osborne & Rocky Top Express, 9 p.m. Lonesome River Band
“Blue Grass Country Soul” is a feature film on bluegrass music and it was produced and directed by Albert Ihde. It was filmed in 1971 at Carlton Haney’s Labor Day bluegrass festival in Camp Springs and released in 1972.
To purchase tickets, visit www.itickets.com/register/new/454219.
For information, call 336-213-1944. Also, visit https://bluegrasscountrysoul.com/.
