Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Board of Elections will meet with county leaders April 8

The Rockingham County Board of Elections will meet with county leaders and staff on April 8 at 11 a.m. at the Rockingham County Governmental Center at 371 NC Hwy 65 in Wentworth. The purpose of the meeting is to go over the submitted fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for the Board of Elections.

Animal rescue group to host the Easter Bunny

The Friends of Eden Animal Rescue will offer Breakfast with the Easter bunny from 9 to 11 a.m. April 9 at the Leaksville Lodge, 419 Thompson St. in Eden.

The cost is $6 per person. The breakfast buffet will feature bacon, eggs, pancakes (including gluten-free), yogurt, fruit, coffee and juice. Photos will be taken as well.

An Easter Egg Hunt follows at 11 a.m.

Bring Fido for pictures with the bunny at noon.

Reservations are required. RSVP via text to 336-912-1178.

All proceeds go directly toward rescuing the abused, abandoned, stray and surrendered dogs and cats in Rockingham County.

Board of Education to meet in closed session

The Rockingham County Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 9:15 a.m. April 20 at the Wentworth Town Office, 124 Peach Tree Road in Reidsville.

The only item on the agenda for the meeting will be a closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters pursuant to G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1), (a)(3), (a)(6) and G.S. 115C-321.

The board will convene the meeting in the front entrance area of the building and then proceed to a private room to hold the closed session.

Conversations with “Able Mable”

The Eden Public library at 598 S. Pierce St. will host “Conversations with Able Mable” at 1 p.m. April 23.

Mable Springfield Scott will share her new memoir, “38126 King’s Kids … Nobody Said We Were Poor!”

Based on family, faith and community, Scott describes her childhood in the segregated South growing up in a Memphis public housing project and working as a kid on Beale Street. Using poetry and prose, she explains how her family tried to shelter her from the hurt and hatred of segregation, Jim Crow and inequality.

For information, email drmables@gmail.com.

Eden native honored by South Carolina Press Association

The South Carolina Press Association recognized staff members of Bob Jones University’s student newspaper, The Collegian, with multiple awards March 18 at its annual awards ceremony. Both individual staff members and The Collegian staff in its entirety were honored. Catherine Reynolds, a resident of Eden, was recognized at the event coming in third place with Jewel Schuurmans in the sports story category.

The SCPA Collegiate News Contest recognizes the best in South Carolina collegiate journalism. Collegiate staff members compete against other colleges and universities in 12 different categories, including writing, design, photography and illustration.

