Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Grant deadline

Rockingham County Community Foundation’s board of advisers is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community. The application deadline is noon Aug. 10.

Grants typically range from $500 to $1,000 and will not exceed $5,000 in total grantmaking.

For information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org or email klee@nccommunityfoundation.org.

‘Remembering Freetown’

The fourth annual “Remembering Freetown” seminar will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.

Stretching along Business U.S. 220 between Madison and Mayodan, Freetown was the center of Black business and culture for much of the 20th century. Those who lived, attended church and school, shopped, and dined there retain many fond memories of the community.

This meeting, like past seminars, will discuss the history of Freetown while sharing memories, photos, maps and stories of Freetown citizens then and now. Attendees are asked to bring their pictures, clippings or memorabilia so they may be photographed for inclusion in a growing Remembering Freetown Collection.

For information, call 336-623-3168.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.