Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County library

takes part in

student initiative

The Rockingham County Library System is participating in the NC Cardinal Student Access initiative.

This allows students to access a statewide online library resources across the consortium. It also gives access to locally-purchased online research databases and other e-materials, specifically e-books and e-audiobooks.

It also offers students the opportunity to check out books, both print and audio.

For information, call 336-627-1106 or visit go.ncsu.edu/studentaccess.

The library system also participates with NC LIVE, a statewide library cooperative, supporting more than 200 public and academic libraries across North Carolina. For information, 919-513-0451 or visit nclive.org.

Vaccine clinics

are scheduled

Rockingham County Schools has announced that the RCS COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled in collaboration with the local Rockingham County Health Department.