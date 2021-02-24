Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County library
takes part in
student initiative
The Rockingham County Library System is participating in the NC Cardinal Student Access initiative.
This allows students to access a statewide online library resources across the consortium. It also gives access to locally-purchased online research databases and other e-materials, specifically e-books and e-audiobooks.
It also offers students the opportunity to check out books, both print and audio.
For information, call 336-627-1106 or visit go.ncsu.edu/studentaccess.
The library system also participates with NC LIVE, a statewide library cooperative, supporting more than 200 public and academic libraries across North Carolina. For information, 919-513-0451 or visit nclive.org.
Vaccine clinics
are scheduled
Rockingham County Schools has announced that the RCS COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled in collaboration with the local Rockingham County Health Department.
Interested staff will be able to visit the drive-thru clinic site at the local health department to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24. The second dose clinic for the group is scheduled for March 31. Both of these dates are remote learning days for all students giving staff the flexibility to attend the clinic at their scheduled time.
RCS school nurses will assist the local health department with the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.
