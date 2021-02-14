Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners

to meet Monday

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. Due to social distancing, citizens may watch the meeting via livestream at the following link: www.co.rockingham.nc.us/pview.aspx?id=52977&catid=410.

To see an agenda, go online at https://co.rockingham.nc.us/, click "Your Government," then "Agendas & Minutes."

County blood

drive Wednesday

The Rockingham County Blood Drive is set for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the National Guard Armory Drill Room, 292 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.

