Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Emergency workers needed to fill positions

Rockingham County Emergency Medical Services is looking for new employees to fill vacancies and to reward staff who are willing to pick up extra shifts.

During the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 20, the board voted to give a temporary $100 per shift bonus for current full-time emergency services personnel who sign up for extra shifts.

In addition to this bonus, the board approved increasing starting pay for new paramedics and emergency medical technicians by 5% as part of a larger countywide compensation study.

A complete list of job opportunities in Rockingham County Government can be found at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/rockingham.

